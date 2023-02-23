NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed E K Palaniswami to continue as interim general secretary of AIADMK, ending the leadership tussle between him and O. Panneerselvam over who will head the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, which had reserved judgement on the matter on January 12, dismissed the petitions filed by O Panneerselvam and upheld the order of the Division Bench of the Tamil Nadu High Court dated September 2, 2022, and made the earlier interim order permanent which set aside the earlier August 17 in favour of Panneerselvam. We leave it open for the said resolutions to be dealt with in accordance in law, the bench said.

The judgement came on a batch of pleas concerning amendments made to party bylaws during July 11, 2022, general council meeting, which elected Palaniswami, as its single leader while expelling his rival Panneerselvam and some of his aides.(With Inputs from PTI)

"The general body meeting of the AIADMK held on July 11 will stay - Supreme Court verdict,: the AIADMK tweeted on its official handle and retweeted by Palaniswami.

ஜூலை 11ஆம் தேதி நடைபெற்ற கழக பொதுக்குழு கூட்டம் செல்லும் - உச்சநீதிமன்றம் தீர்ப்பு. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 23, 2023

Also Read: Erode East Bypoll: Kamal Haasan To Campaign For DMK Candidate