NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments, but will remain in custody as per the order of the Delhi court.

The top court also restrained Zubair from posting anything on Twitter with regard to the case and asked him not to leave the jurisdiction of the Delhi court. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari issued notice on Zubair's plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench. It clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a case registered against him in Delhi.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1. Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets. A Delhi court had rejected his bail plea and he continued to be in Delhi police custody. (With inputs from PTI)

