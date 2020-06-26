NEW DELHI: State Bank of India on Tuesday announced notification for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply online for the SBI SO recruitment 2020 through the SBI's authorized portal - sbi.co.in/careers before July 13. The process of registration will be completed only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of the fee. There is no written examination for SBI SO recruitment 2020.

Candidates are required to upload all required documents like a resume, ID proof, educational qualification, age proof, experience, PWD Certificate (If applicable), etc. If the candidate fails to upload any of the mentioned documents, their application will not be considered for shortlisting and interview.

SBI said, "If more than one candidate scores the same marks as cut-off marks in the final merit list then such candidates will be ranked in the merit according to their age in descending order."

Here is the list of fresh vacancies.

Post - Vacancies

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 01

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 01

Central Research Team (Support) - 01

Investment Officer - 09

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 01

Backlog Vacancies:

Post - Vacancies

Relationship Manager - 48

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 03

SBI SO Salary:

Post - Annual CTC

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 99.62 lakh

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh

Central Research Team (Support) - Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh

Investment Officer - Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh

Project Development Manager (Technology) - Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh

Relationship Manager - Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 28 lakh