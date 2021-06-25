SBI Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline For 16 Fire Engineer Posts

SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) had announced a number of job openings. There are openings for Fire Engineer positions. There are a total of 16 jobs available. On June 15th, applications for these positions opened. The application deadline is June 28th. Interested and eligible candidates should apply within 28 days. An Rs.750 application fee is required.

In terms of qualifications, a BE (Fire) certification is necessary. Alternatively, a BTech or BE degree from the National Fire Service College is required. It is necessary to have a BTech or BE in Fire Technology and Safety Engineering. For further information, check the notification.

These positions may be applied for on the SBI's website or the bank's careers page.

Steps To Apply:

Go to the website. A new window will appear.

To begin a new registration, click on the button that says "Click for New Registration."

First, key in to register your name, date of birth, phone number, and other personal information.

Then, in the second stage, fill in the remaining information, followed by the qualifying information in the third step.

In the following step, double-check the information, and then pay in the final step.

After the money is received, the application procedure will be finished.

Take a printout of the application form and save it on your computer.

On the other hand, the application window for the recruitment of Special Cadre Officer-SCO posts has been reopened.