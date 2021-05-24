SBI Money Transfers via NEFT Hit Due to This Reason

Telangana: SBI, India's largest public sector bank, released an important announcement for its customers. The following are the specifics.

The State Bank of India, India's banking behemoth, has made an important announcement for all its customers.

NEFT services were closed for 14 hours on Sunday (May 23rd), from 00.01 am to 14.00 pm (2 pm).

The inconvenience was caused by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) upgrading NEFT facilities, according to the bank.

However, the bank stated that RTGS services were available.

Customers were informed by the SBI to be aware of this.