SBI Digital Services Unavailable On May 7: Check Timings

State Bank of India (SBI) has made a major announcement. Digital services will be unavailable on Friday, May 7th, 2021 due to maintenance work. They will be updating banking systems to make digital services run more smoothly. The upgrade of banking platforms, it said, will have an effect on digital services hence the temporary shutdown.

Due to scheduled maintenance, Yono, Yono Lite, Internet Banking, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be unavailable from 10.15 p.m. to 1.45 a.m. on Friday according to SBI.

SBI has the largest network in the country, with 22,000 branches and 57,899 ATMs. The bank had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking customers as of December 31st, 2020. Last month, SBI's digital networks Yono, Yono Lite, Internet Banking, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) took a big hit. SBI is currently the leader with 35 million registered users, in addition to 135 million UPI customers.