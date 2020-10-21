SBI Clerk Junior Associate Prelims Result Main Admit Card Released

The State Bank of India (SBI) has finally declared the result for the preliminary recruitment exam conducted for the post of clerk. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at sbi.co.in. Only those who have passed the prelims will be called for the Mains exam. The SBI Clerk Mains is scheduled to be held on October 31. A total of 2 hours 40 minutes will be given to the candidates to complete the SBI clerk main exam. Students need to answer 200 questions for one mark each and for every wrong answer 1/4 of a mark will be deducted. The admit cards for the next exam have also been released. After getting through Mains exams, the candidates have to clear interview and it will be followed by document verfication. There are around 8000 vacancies.

To check the result, candidates need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ link at top corner

Step 3: Click on result link under SBI junior associate post

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download