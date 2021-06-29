SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 For Preliminary Exams Released: Download Here

NEW DELHI: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released admission cards for the Junior Associate Recruitment Examination (customer support & sales). The call letter/admit card for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam is now available for download on the Bank's official website. For the convenience of the applicants, the following is a direct link to check and download the SBI Clerk Admit Card:

Direct Link: Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card?

Candidates may check and get the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2021 by following the steps described below:

1. Go to the Bank's official website.

2. Select the "Careers" tab.

3. It will take you to a different page.

4. Go to the page's SBI Clerk admission card notice and click on it.

5. You'll be sent to the login page.

6. To see your admission card, enter your username, date of birth/password, and security code, then click login.

7. Save your admission card on your computer and print it off for future reference.

Applicants should be aware that the SBI Clerk Admit Card has been released for all candidates except those who applied for "Ladakh" and "Leh and Kargil Valley under a special drive," since the recruitment for these two regions has been postponed till further notice.