SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 6100 Vacant Posts, Check Last Date

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: This year, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 6100 apprentices. Candidates in the age bracket of 20 – 28 years as of October 31, 2020, can apply for training opportunities advertised by the bank under the Skill India programme. The bank will pay selected individuals a monthly salary of Rs. 15000. SBI is now accepting applications on their website.

Those interested in the post must fill out an online application and take a test. Those who are chosen and complete the internship will be granted additional benefits and weightage in junior associate and clerk jobs at the bank. Check out the qualifying requirements, pay ranges, job openings, critical deadlines, and application instructions below.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility, Vacancies, Important Dates, Eligibility

Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 as of October 31, 2020, and must have graduated from a recognised university to be considered for the apprenticeship. Please note that applicants can only apply for engagement in one state and take the test once.

Vacancies

State Vacancies State Vacancies Gujarat 800 Andhra Pradesh 100 Karnataka 200 Madhya Pradesh 75 Chhattisgarh 75 West Bengal 715 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 10 Sikkim 25 Odisha 400 Himachal Pradesh 200 Chandigarh 25 Ladakh 10 J&K 100 Haryana 150 Punjab 365 Tamil Nadu 90 Pondicherry 10 Uttarakhand 125 Telangana 125 Rajasthan 650 Kerala 75 Uttar Pradesh 875 Maharashtra 375 Goa 50 Assam 250 Arunachal Pradesh 20 Manipur 20 Meghalaya 50 Mizoram 20 Nagaland 20 Tripura 20 Bihar 50 Jharkhand 25

Check the official announcement for a district-by-district breakdown of the openings.

Important Dates:

On July 6, 2021, online applications will open. Those who are interested and meet the requirements can apply until July 26, 2021. The online examination will take place in the month of August 2021.

SBI Apprentice 2021: How to apply

1. To apply, go to the website page and choose ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961 from the drop-down menu.

2. Select Apply Online from the drop-down menu; alternatively, select SBI Apprentice Online Application Form 2021 from the drop-down menu.

3. In the new box, click New Registration and enter your phone number and email address.

4. Fill out the online application and attach your papers.

5. Complete the application by paying the costs.

Candidates are encouraged to submit their applications online by July 26, 2021. Applications that do not include a fee will be automatically rejected.