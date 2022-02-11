Saudi Man Wakes up From Coma to Find Wife Remarried

A Saudi Arabia man who woke up from a coma after six months was shocked to know that his wife had left him and married another man. A man shared his story in an interview with MBC FM radio. He said that he met with a traffic accident that left him in coma for six months.

Prior to the accident, he had left his job and relocated to a new location at the request of his wife. He went on to say that his wife had filed a divorce petition in Sharia court barely two months after he went into a coma. His wife defended her divorce saying he was clinically dead. "After I woke up, I was surprised to learn that she had not only divorced me but also married someone else," he stated.

According to reports, the man is now suffering from severe psychological trauma as a result of this traumatic experience.