Saudi Bans Men From Marrying Women From Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar

Saudi Arabia has prohibited its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar. Saudi men who want to marry foreigners now face strong regulations. According to unofficial figures, there are nearly 500,000 women from these four countries currently residing in the kingdom.

The Saudi Arabia men who want to marry foreign women should first obtain the consent of the government and submit marriage applications through official channels. And the men who are divorced would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.



The officials said, applicants should be over 25 years and attach identification documents signed by the local district mayor as well as all other identity papers, including a copy of his family card. If the applicant is already married, he should attach a report from a hospital proving that his wife is either disabled, suffering from a chronic disease or is sterile.