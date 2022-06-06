Saudi Arabia Welcomes BJP's Decision To Suspend Nupur Sharma Over Her Controversial Remarks On Prophet

The Bharatiya Janata Party suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership over her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

"You have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters which is in clear violation of rule 10 ( A) of the constitution of BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry you are suspended from the party/your responsibilities, assignments if any with further effect," read the notice issued to Nupur Sharma by the BJP’s central disciplinary committee.

Saudi Arabia has slammed Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad and welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) move to suspend its spokeswoman.

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of the #Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (#BJP), insulting the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him. pic.twitter.com/VLQwdXuPuq — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 5, 2022

The General Presidency of Haramain, the general presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, including its preachers, clerics, scholars, and employees, condemned Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Know About Nupur Sharma's Statement:

Nupur Sharma during a TV debate on the ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid row, she allegedly mocked Islamic religious symbols and Prophet Muhammad. She further stated that Muslims were mocking the Hindu faith by making fun of the Shivling and calling it a fountain. She also made remarks about Prophet Muhammad. On the other hand, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who served as Delhi BJP's media in charge also posted a controversial tweet about Prophet Muhammad.

Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party on Sunday and BJP high command also expelled Naveen Jindal from the primary membership of the party. Cases have been filed against Nupur Sharma for hurting religious sentiments in Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai.

Later, Nupur Sharma also issued an apology and said that she withdrew her statement and it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

