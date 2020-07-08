NEW DELHI: The Chinese troops have started pulling back at least one km from the point of confrontation of June 15. The Indian Army is making use of sophisticated technology such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and satellite imagery to verify China's disengagement from Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. According to the reports, 'Chinese troops are moving back, tents and other vehicles put by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the patrol point 14 have been removed by the Chinese troops.

The Photos captured by the space firm Maxar Technologies satellite Worldview 3 on June 28, showed Chinese structures on both the sides of the LAC. Now, the new images show no new construction work and the area is clean. India and China have deployed thousands of soldiers, helicopters, missiles, fighter jets in Ladakh. Both countries are engaged in a dialogue through diplomatic and military channels but the situation is still not under control. The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in various locations in the LAC for the last seven weeks. Tensions escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the deadly clash that took place in Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties but details are not known. Indian Army senior officials believe that the Chinese suffered approximately 45 casualties. After Sunday's talks, New Delhi said that, "India and China have decided to take guidance from the leaders' agreement and not allow conflicts to become disputes. They also decided that both sides would expeditiously complete the current disengagement process along the LAC."

A senior military official said that, "But the de-induction of PLA troops amassed in-depth along the 1,597-km border with China is completely a different matter. It is highly unlikely to fall within the remit of the Southern Xinjiang Leader. The numerous incursions into Indian territory in May were cleared by the top Chinese leadership."