Sasural Simar Ka-fame Vaishali Takkar Dies By Hanging, Suicide Note Recovered

Indore: TV actor Vaishali Takkar has allegedly ended her life by hanging at her home in Indore on Sunday morning. According to police, Takkar, who has acted in several TV shows was found dead at her house by her family members and a suicide note was recovered from her possession.

They rushed her to the hospital but she was declared brought dead by the doctors. The body has been sent for post mortem,

Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman told reporters that the suicide note suggested she was stressed and was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

As the news of Vaishali Takkar’s broke, her fans have started visiting her Instagram page to pay their tributes. The last post on her Instagram account was a video of a fan with the caption ‘Jiska banda/ bandi na ho vo pankha ghumaye’ (What should those who do not have a boyfriend or girlfriend do? They should rotate the fan)

Netizens wondered if the fan was a hint that the TV actor was going to take an extreme step?

Vaishali Takkar was staying with her family in Indore. She made her acting debut on Television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2015. Later, she worked in several other TV serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Laal Ishq and Manmohini 2.

