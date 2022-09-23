Sarva Pitru Paksha Amavasya 2022 Date and Rituals

Pitru Paksha is known as Shradh and it has huge importance in Hinduism. On the day of Pitru Paksha, people pay respect to their ancestors and those who have died. Pitru Paksha lasts for 15 days. Pitru Paksha is observed from the full moon to the next Amavasya which means it is celebrated for 15 days. This year, Shradh Period is going to end on Mahalaya day which is also called the Sarva Pitra Amavasya and it falls on September 25.

According to the Drik Panchang, Amavasya Tithi of Ashwin month will start at 03:12 AM on September 25 and the tithi will end at 03:23 AM on September 26.

Shradh can be performed on Sarva Pitra Amavasya for the ancestors whose death date was forgotten due to various reasons.

Pind Dann is performed on the banks of the river Ganges and people believe that doing so would bring peace to ancestors. One can also perform pind daan at home and it is done on the tenth day time. During Pind Daan, brahmins chant mantras and worshipping of ancestors is done and Bhog is served to cows, dogs, and crows, etc.,

