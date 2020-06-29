NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man was arrested after Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, filed a complaint against an alleged online fraud of Rs 24,000 in Delhi. According to the Delhi police the accused Akib Javed, a resident of Kamam town in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan was nabbed from his place. He used to work as a taxi driver earlier but later involved in cybercrime to make easy money. The accused said that he and some of his friends have cheated more than 100 people during the lockdown period.

Police said that the incident came to light after they received a complaint from Sanjaya Baru. The former media advisor ordered alcohol for home delivery from the liquor vendor, 'La Cave Wine and Spirit'. Baru transferred Rs 24,000 through online payment for the order but after the transaction, the phone number of the wine shop has been switched off. Baru filed a cybercrime complaint at Delhi's Hauz Khas police station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the criminals were using SIM cards and bank accounts from other states like Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab, and Rajasthan. A police official said that "During the inquiry, it was found that the money had been transferred to Punjab National Bank and the name of the account holder was Akib Javed, a Bharatpur resident. He was nabbed by a squad of Delhi Police from Rajasthan."

The accused said that they will run multiple bank accounts in other states and within a few minutes the money that has been deposited in the bank accounts of other states will be transferred into their own accounts. The acts of fraud will be made in a planned manner so that the law enforcement agencies could not reach them.