Calling for managing the fast eroding sand levels on Goa beaches, experts have voiced concern at the increasing threat of erosion as it may hurt the tourism industry in the near future.They said its time to get serious about this and chalk out short term and long term plans to save coastline from erosion. As per reports 1.47 lakh people could become unemployed in Goa in the wake of rising sea level.

Last year Agonda beach witnessed a rapid sand erosion due to the impact of Cyclone Taukte. Earlier this month Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha that beaches in Goa like Anjuna, Keri-Tiracol, Morjim in North Goa and Agonda, Betalbatim, Majorda in South Goa are facing the threat of erosion. He said Goa has a coastline of 103-km and 19.2 percent of it is under increasing threat of erosion. While the state government said as many as 19 beaches in the state are eroding fast.

To save the coastline from erosion, the state authorities have begun taking measures like building protection walls, reinforcing erosion-affected areas with tetra-pods, geo-fibre barriers to salvage affected areas. However, Sujeet Dongre of the Centre for Environment Education and a member of the state government’s Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority believes with better planning we could combat the erosion threat.

He said areas which are vulnerable to erosion, must be protected by rejuvenating beach ecosystems, sand dunes and ensuring that beach vegetation is not touched.

“In the long term, we need more research data. There is also a need to undertake mechanical and biological means of protection of such areas.” Dongre said.