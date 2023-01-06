NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear all the petitions related to same–sex marriages seeking recognition under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. filed in various High Courts. As per PTI reports the SC has clubbed and transferred to itself all petitions pending before different HCs on the issue of grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

The SC had earlier said that it would hear on January 6 the pleas seeking transfer to the apex court of the petitions pending before high courts for recognition of same-sex marriages.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Centre to file its joint reply to all the petitions on the issue by February 15 and directed that all the petitions will be listed in March.

The bench also said that if any petitioner, could not be available physically they could use the virtual platform facility.

Counsels from the Centre and petitioners were asked to file a written note on the issue, laws, and precedents, if any, and share it among themselves and the court.

