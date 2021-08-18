Samajwadi Party MP Compares Taliban to Indian Freedom Fighters, FIR Filed

A case has been filed against a Samajwadi Party MP who praised the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan by comparing it to India's own freedom fight.

While answering media questions, Sambhal Lok Sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq stated that under British rule in India, the entire country struggled for freedom. "They want to be free. This is a private affair for them. How can we get involved?" He commented on the current situation in Afghanistan.

Endorsing the Taliban takeover, Barq stated that Afghans want to rule their own nation in the way they want. He went on to say that the Taliban wanted to free their nation and that it was their own matter.

The Taliban were a force that did not allow Russia or the US to establish itself in Afghanistan, and "now they want to rule their own nation." Said Barq

Responding to his comments, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya stated that he had not personally heard them. However, "if this sort of comment is made, there is no difference between that person and Imran Khan," he continued. The UP minister chastised the opposition Samajwadi Party over the MP's comments.

Earlier, Pakistan's prime minister appeared to support the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, saying Afghanistan had overcome the "shackles of slavery."