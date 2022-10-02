Samajwadi Party Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Shifted to ICU in Gurugram’s Hospital

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said.

Sources said Mulayam was hospitalised due to a significant medical problem, and his condition is currently considered critical. Dr. Sushila Kataria, a specialist in internal medicine, is treating the octogenarian leader.

The 82-year-old SP leader was undergoing treatment for the last few weeks. Family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health. While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav has left Lucknow for Delhi, SP state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

According to the hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

Also Read: Delhi: Two Labourers Arrested for Killing Boy in Human Sacrifice

After hearing about the medical condition of Samajwadi Party patron, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted and prayed for the veteran Opposition leader’s recovery.