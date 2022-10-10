Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Samajwadi Party founder and ex-Cheif Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away while undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday, at the age of 82.

He was not been well since a few weeks and was in the hospital since August 22, a few weeks later his situation turned critical, and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit ICU on October 2.

The news was confirmed by the present party chief and son of Yadav on Twitter. “Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe – Akhilesh Yadav,” he tweeted from the party’s official handle.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939. He was one of the prominent leaders of UP. He formed the Samajwadi party on October 4, 1992. He served as Chief Minister of UP three times.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.