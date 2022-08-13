Salman Rushdie on Ventilator After Condition Worsens

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at a literary event in New York, US, on Friday. Currently, he is on the ventilator. The police have identified the attacker - Hadi Matar who rushed to the stage and attacked him. Henry Reese, the interviewer, also suffered a head injury in the attack.

The New York state police said that "The motive behind the attack remain unclear."

Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, sent an update on his condition to NYT, saying Rushdie was on a ventilator and could not speak. “The news is not good," he said. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was stabbed and damaged."