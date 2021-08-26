SAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Check Posts, Eligibility, Application Process And FAQs
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has published a recruitment notification for DEO, Nurse, Medical Lab Technician, and other positions at sailcareers.com. Here you may learn about the application procedure, educational requirements, work experience, selection criteria, and other important information.
SAIL Job Notification 2021: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has issued a job notice for DEO, Nurse, Medical Lab Technician, and other positions. From September 20 through October 28, 2021, eligible and interested individuals can appear for a walk-in-interview.
The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has announced job openings for 88 DEO, Nurse, Physiotherapist, Radiographer, Medical Lab Technician, OT Assistant, and Administration positions. Class 10th, 12th, and B.Sc. Nursing is the educational requirement for this position. From August 24 through October 28, 2021, interested and eligible individuals can apply for the job posting. The chosen applicants would be assigned to various locations within Odisha. SAIL is only accepting direct walk-in applications for this announcement. Aspirants are encouraged to complete the job application form and visit an undefined place for a walk-in-interview.
Job Summary
|
Notification
|
SAIL Recruitment 2021, Walk-in for 88 DEO, Nurse, Medical Lab Technician and Other Posts before 28 October
|
Notification Date
|
Aug 18, 2021
|
Last Date of Submission
|
Oct 28, 2021
|
City
|
Rourkela
|
State
|
Orissa
|
Country
|
India
|
Organization
|
SAIL
|
Education Qual
|
Diploma Holder, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
|
Functional
|
Other Functional Area
Important Date:
|
Walk-in Dates
|
Walk-in Time
|
15 September to 28 October 2021
|
09.30 AM to 01:00 PM & 02:30PM to 05:00PM
SAIL of DEO, Nurse, Medical Lab Technician and other Vacancy Details:
|
Name of the Training
|
No. of Posts
|
Advanced Specialized Nursing
|
60 Posts
|
Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription
|
06 Posts
|
Medical Lab/ Technician
|
10 Posts
|
Hospital Administration
|
01 Post
|
OT/ Anaesthesia Assistant
|
05 Posts
|
Advanced Physiotherapy
|
03 Posts
|
Radiographer
|
03 Posts
|
TOTAL: 88 Posts
Educational Qualifications:
A 10+2/Diploma/Degree/MBA/BBA/PG Bachelor's Diploma in a relevant subject from a recognised University/Institution is required. More information may be found in the notice.
Age limit: 18 to 35 years old.
Salary Details
|
Name of the Training
|
Salary
|
Advanced Specialized Nursing
|
Rs. 15,000
|
Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription
|
Rs. 9,000
|
Medical Lab/ Technician
|
Hospital Administration
|
Rs. 15,000
|
OT/ Anaesthesia Assistant
|
Rs. 9,000
|
Advanced Physiotherapy
|
Rs. 10,000
|
Radiographer
|
Rs. 9,000
|
Official Notification Download Here
|
Official Website Link
How to Apply
From September 20 through October 28, 2021, eligible and interested individuals can present for a walk-in-interview. To apply for the SAIL Direct Interview Recruitment 2021, candidates must complete the requirements outlined below.
- Visit the SAIL website at the link.
- Look for the tab that says "Career/Advertisement."
- Find and click on the DEO, Nurse, Physiotherapist, Radiographer, Medical Lab Technician, OT Assistant, and Administration Job Notification.
- The SAIL Data Entry Operator job announcement is available for download and viewing.
- Check your eligibility and take it a step further.
- Fill in all of the blanks and attach all of the required papers.
- All documents must be self-attested.
- If applicable, pay the application costs.
- Your application should be photocopied.
- On the 28th of October 2021, at 10:00 a.m., come in for a walk-in-interview.
FAQ
How can apply for SAIL job notification?
From September 20 through October 28, 2021, eligible and interested individuals may appear for a walk-in-interview. To apply for the SAIL Direct Interview Recruitment 2021, candidates must follow the steps outlined below.
- Go to the link, the official SAIL website.
- Look for the menu that says "Career/Advertisement."
- Look for job postings for DEO, Nurse, Physiotherapist, Radiographer, Medical Lab Technician, OT Assistant, and Administration and click on them.
- View and download the SAIL Data Entry Operator Job Notice.
- Confirm Your Eligibility And Take It a Step Further
- Fill In All Required Information And Attach All Required Documents
- Sign and date all of the documents.
- If applicable, pay the application fees.
- Make a copy of your application.
- Attend a Walk-In on October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
What is the full form of SAIL?
The SAIL Full Form is Steel Authority Of India Limited.
What is the salary for SAIL recruitment?
The salary is Rs. 9000 to Rs. 15000.
What is the last date to apply for the notification?
The Application End Date is 28 October 2021.
How many vacancies are available?
Currently, 88 posts are available.