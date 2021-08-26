SAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Check Posts, Eligibility, Application Process And FAQs

SAIL Job Notification 2021: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has issued a job notice for DEO, Nurse, Medical Lab Technician, and other positions. From September 20 through October 28, 2021, eligible and interested individuals can appear for a walk-in-interview.

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has announced job openings for 88 DEO, Nurse, Physiotherapist, Radiographer, Medical Lab Technician, OT Assistant, and Administration positions. Class 10th, 12th, and B.Sc. Nursing is the educational requirement for this position. From August 24 through October 28, 2021, interested and eligible individuals can apply for the job posting. The chosen applicants would be assigned to various locations within Odisha. SAIL is only accepting direct walk-in applications for this announcement. Aspirants are encouraged to complete the job application form and visit an undefined place for a walk-in-interview.

Job Summary

Important Date:

Walk-in Dates Walk-in Time 15 September to 28 October 2021 09.30 AM to 01:00 PM & 02:30PM to 05:00PM

SAIL of DEO, Nurse, Medical Lab Technician and other Vacancy Details:

Name of the Training No. of Posts Advanced Specialized Nursing 60 Posts Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription 06 Posts Medical Lab/ Technician 10 Posts Hospital Administration 01 Post OT/ Anaesthesia Assistant 05 Posts Advanced Physiotherapy 03 Posts Radiographer 03 Posts TOTAL: 88 Posts

Educational Qualifications:

A 10+2/Diploma/Degree/MBA/BBA/PG Bachelor's Diploma in a relevant subject from a recognised University/Institution is required. More information may be found in the notice.

Age limit: 18 to 35 years old.

Salary Details

Name of the Training Salary Advanced Specialized Nursing Rs. 15,000 Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Rs. 9,000 Medical Lab/ Technician Hospital Administration Rs. 15,000 OT/ Anaesthesia Assistant Rs. 9,000 Advanced Physiotherapy Rs. 10,000 Radiographer Rs. 9,000

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply

From September 20 through October 28, 2021, eligible and interested individuals can present for a walk-in-interview. To apply for the SAIL Direct Interview Recruitment 2021, candidates must complete the requirements outlined below.

Visit the SAIL website at the link.

Look for the tab that says "Career/Advertisement."

Find and click on the DEO, Nurse, Physiotherapist, Radiographer, Medical Lab Technician, OT Assistant, and Administration Job Notification.

The SAIL Data Entry Operator job announcement is available for download and viewing.

Check your eligibility and take it a step further.

Fill in all of the blanks and attach all of the required papers.

All documents must be self-attested.

If applicable, pay the application costs.

Your application should be photocopied.

On the 28th of October 2021, at 10:00 a.m., come in for a walk-in-interview.

