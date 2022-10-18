Safe and Secure World is Our Shared Responsibility: PM Modi at Interpol Meet

New Delhi: Emphasising on the need for cooperation between countries to deal with corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs and organised crime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said safe and secure world is ‘our shared responsibility’.

Addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly here, he urged the international community to come together to fight the forces of crime and said, ‘when threats are global, the response cannot be just local.’

The 90th General Assembly of Interpol is being attended by the law enforcement officers of 95 countries in New Delhi. The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

“There are many harmful globalised threats that the world faces -- terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime. The pace of change of these dangers is faster than earlier. When threats are global, the response cannot be just local. It is high time that the world comes together to defeat these threats,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the rise of corruption and financial crimes in various countries. He stressed on the need for a faster global response to eliminate safe havens for terrorists, corrupt, drug cartels, poaching gangsand organised crime as the pace of these dangers is faster than before.

“A safe, secure world is our shared responsibility. When the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime can't operate,” he said.

