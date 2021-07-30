SAFAL Assessment Framework for CBSE Students: What it Means

New Delhi: National Education Policy​: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3, 5, and 8 adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Thursday, the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP).

According to CBSE, SAFAL will be used to measure students' development in core skills and basic learning outcomes.

"This is in line with Para 4.40 of the National Education Policy 2020, which recommends this for the benefit of students, parents, teachers, principals, and the entire schooling system in planning improvements to schools and teaching-learning processes. All students will take school examinations in Grades 3, 5 and 8, which will test achievement of basic learning outcomes, through assessment of core concepts along with relevant higher-order skills and application of knowledge in real-life situations, rather than rote memorization," the statement read.

As a diagnostic assessment, SAFAL will offer schools and teachers developmental feedback in order to improve teaching-learning without putting additional test pressure on students. It was created to assist students, parents, and teachers in tracking their learning progress throughout the school year, not only in Grades 10 and 12.

Schools will not utilise SAFAL findings in any way to determine whether or not children will be promoted to the next grade.

During the academic year 2021-22, SAFAL will be piloted in CBSE schools for children in Grades 3, 5, and 8, focusing on important curriculum areas such as Language, Mathematics, and EVS, Science.

CBSE has invited affiliated schools to participate in SAFAL 2021-22.

The evaluation and registration information for SAFAL will be posted on the CBSE website in due time.