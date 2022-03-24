Sadguru Kickstarts 100-day Save Soil Campaign From London

By Shyamala Tulasi

Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, 64, one of India's most influential spiritual leaders and the founder of Isha Foundation, has embarked on a 100-day motorbike journey from London to India on a mission to Save Soil.

On the 21st of March 2022, Sadhguru started his ride from Trafalgar Square in London where he will traverse 27 countries on a solo motorbike ride for 100 days and reach the Cauvery Basin in India as his last stop.

The distance is approximately 30,000 km distance where Sadhguru will interact with people to create awareness over there about the benefits of saving soil. The main motto behind this Save Soil Global Movement is to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for Soil Health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable Soil.

All the events and his requirements for the journey will be managed by Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation members spread across the route.

This movement has gained attention from people all over the world. Also, celebrities, politicians, and leaders of the United Nations are praising Sadhguru for his super brave thought to ride a bike solo at this age and create awareness about soil conservation.

Sadhguru will travel the world on his BMW K1600 GT motorcycle wearing a red jerkin with the Save Soil Logo and helmet!

“For the next 100 days, the world must reverberate with one energy with one purpose: to # SaveSoil. For every little step you take to make this happen, I will be with you. Talk soil, Sing soil, Breathe soil, Live soil. Save Soil. Let’s make it happen. Be with me. Blessings, “Sadhguru tweeted before the journey.

Check Out Sadguru's tweet:

This isn’t the first time that Sadhguru has campaigned on a bike for a special cause. In 2017, Sadhguru had undergone a bike journey under the Rally for Rivers campaign to revitalise India’s river networks. He drove almost 10,000km across India to garner support for this cause to save the rivers.