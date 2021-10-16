Sabarimala Temple Reopens Today: Check Covid Restrictions

In the Malayalam month of Thulam, the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will reopen Saturday evening for a six-day period. At 5 p.m., chief priest VK Jayaraj Potty will open the doors to the sanctum sanctorum. The Travancore Devaswom Board, which oversees the temple, announced that devotees will be permitted to enter from Sunday morning till the night of October 21.

The Malayalam calendar's 'Tulam' month has a monthly prayer known as 'Thula Masam.' As the Sabarimala temple prepares to reopen, current melshanti (head priest) V K Jayaraj Potti will light lamps, followed by the opening of the Upadevata temple and the lighting of a lamp there.

Only individuals who have received two doses of Covid-19 immunization or have a negative RT-PCR report acquired within 72 hours will be allowed to enter the virtual queue system of the state police.

The Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala temple will begin on November 15. It will be closed on October 21. The temple will be open for a short period of time. Also during these days, the Covid restrictions will be strict so as to not lead to an increase in cases.