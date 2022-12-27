Russian National and Putin Critic Pavel Antov Dies Mysteriously in Odisha Hotel

Bhubaneswar: Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov has been found dead after ‘mysteriously’ falling from the third-floor window of a hotel in Odisha on Tuesday. He was holidaying in the Rayagada region of Odisha to celebrate his 66th birthday.

Two days ago, Antov’s friend Vladimir Bidenov died at the same hotel. However, the Russian embassy said the Odisha police haven’t found any criminal link to these two deaths. It is also being said that Antov was a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and this death is the latest in a series of unexplained deaths involving Russian millionaires since the start of Ukraine-Russia war.

According to some reports, Pavel Antov had denied criticising Russian attacks on Ukraine. Odisha police suspected that Antov might have committed suicide as he was reportedly depressed after his friend Vladimir Bidenov’s death.

Pavel Antov and Vladimir Bidenov, two other members along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada on Wednesday.

