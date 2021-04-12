Russian COVID Vaccine Sputnik V Gets Approval For Emergency Use In India

NEW DELHI: With India facing the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the number of new cases increasing each day, in good news of sorts, Russian COVID Vaccine Sputnik V received approval for emergency use by an expert panel of India's central drug authority, but with certain conditions.

As per reports, Dr Reddy's Laboratories filed an application for the emergency use authorisation with the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday.

Two locally produced COVID-19 vaccines - Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca approved by the DCGI, are already part of the vaccination drive in the country.

If the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) takes the final call on the recommendation and approves, it will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India.

Dr Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) last year to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and its usage in India. The Sputnik V Vaccine has been developed by the Gemaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It has an efficacy of 91.6 percent as per global reports. It is also the first to be authorised in August 2020. At present, about 59 nations have agreements for its manufacturing and use globally. In March 2021, Dr Reddy’s says, it's just weeks before the Vaccine could get clearance from Indian regulators for use. In the meantime, atleast half a dozen Indian drug majors have entered into tie-ups with the RIDF, the Russian Sovereign Fund for production.

