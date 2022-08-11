With the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day being promoted in the country, check out what the Flag Code of India lets you do and not to do while using, displaying and hoisting the National Flag.

The use, display, and hoisting of the national flag is strictly done according to the guidelines set out in the Flag Code of India 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. It brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the national flag by private, public, and government institutions.

As per Clause 2.1 of the Flag Code of India, there shall be no restriction on the display of the national flag by members of the general public, private organisations, educational institutions etc. consistent with the dignity and honour of the national flag.

The Code also states that those found insulting the national flag can face a prison term of up to three years and a fine for a first offence.

Earlier, the Tricolour could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset. The Centre recently made two major amendments to the Flag Code of India, allowing the national flag to be flown both in the day and at night if it is displayed in the open or in the house of a member of the public.

Rules To Keep In Mind While Displaying The National Flag In Your House/ Balcony

The Tricolour should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed. A damaged or dishevelled flag should not be displayed.

The flag should not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e.; the saffron band should not be the bottom band.

When the Tricolour is displayed flat and horizontal on a wall, the saffron band should be uppermost; and when displayed vertically, the saffron band shall be to the right in reference to the National Flag i.e., it should be to the left of a person facing it.

When the Tricolour is displayed from a staff/pole projecting horizontally or at an angle from a sill, balcony, or front of a building, the saffron band should be at the farther end of the staff.

The flag should not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.

No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the Tricolour.

No object, including flowers, garlands or emblems, should be placed on or above the flag mast from which the flag is flown.

The flag should not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other manner for decoration.

The National Flag should not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.

The flag should not be flown simultaneously with any other flag or flags.

The Tricolour should not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.

There should be no lettering on the flag, and it should not be used to cover the sides, back, and top of any vehicle.



(With inputs from TOI)

Also Read: Nandyal Artist Paints Bharata Matha Painting Encompassing 375 Freedom Fighters Pics