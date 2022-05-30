Bengaluru: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait got a rude shock today as few people barged into a press meet and threw ink on him. A video shared by ANI showed the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader’s face smeared in ink. After the ink attack, there were scenes of complete disorder in the room as people started throwing chairs at one another.

The farmer leader, who spearheaded the 13-month-long farmers’ protest against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws, was addressing a press conference when a group of nearly dozen people forced their way into the press conference and threw ink at him. High Grounds Police station officials said three persons have been detained for throwing ink at the farmer leader.

Those who he kept fooling all this time are finally realizing the damage he has caused! #RakeshTikait pic.twitter.com/INfJy8vBB2 — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) May 30, 2022

Tikait had called the press meet to clarify over a sting operation in which a Karnataka farmer leader was allegedly caught asking for money. He accused the state BJP government of not providing security at the venue.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Ekta Morcha has condemned the ink attack on Tikait and tweeted that “Some people are not able to digest the victory of farmers.”