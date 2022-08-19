NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry told the Central Information Commission that the Centre spent nearly Rs 38 lakh on then US President Donald Trump's 36-hour State visit in February 2020.

As per a Right To Information query filed by one Mishall Bhathena, the Centre has spent the money for Trump’s maiden visit to India, where he was accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials. The expenditure included accommodation, meals, logistics, etc, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Donald Trump's 36-hour trip included visits to Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi between February 24-25, 2020.

Bhathena who had filed the application on October 24, 2020, did not receive any response following which he filed the first appeal and later approached the Commission, the highest appellate authority in RTI matters. The information was submitted on August 4, 2022, when the EAM Ministry submitted a document to the Commission, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the delay in providing a response. (PTI)

