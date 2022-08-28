NEW DELHI: The Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully curbed terror attacks in the hinterland region, where only seven attacks occurred in the past eight years. This was revealed after an RTI Query was filed by a Pune-based activist Prafful Sarda who sought details of all terror strikes that took place in India, from 2004 till date, which included the UPA Government under former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh and till the current NDA government under PM Modi.

In the reply given by the Union Ministry, there was minimal loss of life, where 11 civilians and 11 security personnel were killed, and 52 civilians and 44 security forces were injured from 2014-till date.

The other startling revelations that came to light in the RTI reply were that during the UPA regime from 2004-2013, a total of 42 hinterland terror attacks were reported where 853 civilians and 18 security personnel were killed leaving 3,147 civilians injured, with zero casualties on the security side.

The data indicates that 2008 and 2006 were the worst years in terms of extremist strikes in the hinterlands, recording 306 and 238 civilian deaths plus 833 and 1,266 civilian injuries, respectively. This includes the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

However, the Centre has taken various critical administrative and legislative measures to rein in hinterland terrorism in the past 18 years.

The critical administrative and legislative measures taken to curb hinterland terrorism in the past 18 years includes- augmenting the Central Armed Police strength, capacity building of special forces, modernising the (state) Police forces, tighter immigration controls, upgrading intelligence set-up and coastal security, and giving more teeth to the UAP and NIA acts, as stated in the RTI reply.

