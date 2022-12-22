RTI Queries Are Being Disposed of Expeditiously: MoS PMO told Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Minister of State PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed the Parliament that applications filed under the Right to Information Act are being resolved expeditiously. He said since the staff at the Central Information Commission, State Information Commissions and the Information Officers and Appellate Authority has not increased in the last five years, therefore, the list of pending cases is increasing and that has resulted in the tremendous delay in the resolution of cases.

In reply to a question raised by YSRCP member Vijayasai Reddy during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Minister said there has been expediency in the procedures, the disposal rate has gone up to over about 94 percent.

The Minister added that the vacancies in the CIC are filled up on time and also it was possible because the entire functioning had shifted to online mode. Singh further said an attempt has been to simplify the RTI filing process and timelines have been fixed for first, second and third appeals.

