RT-PCR Test Mandatory For International Passengers Arriving Mumbai

After a new strain of coronavirus- C.1.2 was discovered from the international passengers arriving in the country, Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that RT-PCR test is compulsory for the people coming to Mumbai from September 3.

The BMC said, “ RT-PCR test is must for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe. In the wake of the discovery of a new strain of Coronavirus, this decision was taken, BMC added.

Though the provision of institutional quarantine for passengers travelling by air is not necessary, some new guidelines have been introduced for international travellers. The new Covid variant C.1.2, which has not been found in India, was first reported in South Africa.

The new variant was first found in South Africa in May was presented to the WHO Evolution Working Group in July.

According to the World Health Organisation, researchers in South Africa first presented their findings on the C.1.2 variant to the WHO Virus Evolution Working Group on July 21. Researchers have described the C.1.2 variant, which has 40-59 mutations more than the original Wuhan virus. The research involves scientists from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP).