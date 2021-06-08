RT-PCR Not Required For Fully Vaccinated Passengers

A discussion is being held to determine whether or not to allow domestic travels. Ministers, stakeholders and the health department will come together for this meeting to decide if air travel without RT-PCR tests should be allowed or not. The aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared that they are considering to do away with the tests for those who received both doses of their COVID19 vaccine.

The centre is currently deciding on this. As the number of daily positive cases have come down, the Modi government is now aiming for a better air travel experience for the passengers. For domestic flights only, those who are fully vaccinated would be allowed to travel freely without having to show the negative RT-PCR report. The final decision will be taken after the discussion between the joint committee is over.

For deciding this, you need the approval of all the concerned departments. Civil aviation along with other ministers, medical experts and health department will take the decision keeping in mind, the safety of all.

According to the rule, anyone wanting to travel across states will have to provide a negative RT-PCR report. But vaccinated people might now get an exemption. This too will depend on each state. If the authority mandates a test before entering their state, then the passenger must comply. It is completely the right of a state.

Talking about international flights, that is banned in India as the situation is still not fine. The Central Government extended the ban on international commercial flights till 30 June, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a circular. After a 14-month hiatus, the ban on scheduled international flights was set to end on May 31.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, Covid-related restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights and those which are specially approved by the DGCA.