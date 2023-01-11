RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Sparks Row with ‘Rhetoric of Supremacy’ Remark

Hyderabad: Huge controversy has erupted over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s interview in which he said Muslims must ‘abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy’.

In his interview to the Organiser and the Panchjanya publications, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said ‘Muslims must ‘abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy.’

“The simple truth is this -- Hindustan should remain Hindustan. Our Muslim community is safe and secure. They are not harmed in today's Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy,”

Opposition political leaders have strongly criticised Bhagwat for his controversial remark. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed RSS chief is directly inciting people to do ‘violence against Muslims’ with his remarks.

“Muslims are only talking about equality and equal citizenship, not supremacy. For them (RSS), diversity is anti-national. He (Mohan Bhagwat) is directly inciting people to do violence against Muslims,” MIM leader Owaisi told reporters.

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a jibe at the RSS leader over his comment ‘Hindustan should remain Hindustan’ and said ‘Insaan (humans) should remain Insaan’.

“Bhagwat : Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. Agree. But: Insaan should remain Insaan,” Sibal tweeted.

Bhagwat : “ Hindusthan should should remain Hindusthan “ Agree But: Insaan should remain Insaan — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 11, 2023

CPM leader Brinda Karat also slammed Mohan Bhagwat for his ‘anti-Constitutional’ and ‘highly objectionable’ remarks. She questioned if the RSS leader would decide how people should behave?

“Former RSS Chief Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar had said if Muslims want to live in India then they will have to remain subordinate. The present RSS chief wants to impose this understanding and thinking even today,” CPM leader alleged.

Also Read: Maoist Madvi Hidma Behind Chhattisgarh Attack Killed in Greyhounds Encounter?