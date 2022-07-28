Rs 3,339 Crore Spent On Ads From 2017 By Centre

The government spent ₹ 3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media over a five-year period from 2017, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha today.

In a written reply, Anurag Thakur said the government had spent ₹ 1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media from 2017-18 till July 12 this year.

The expenditure on advertisements in the electronic media in the same period was ₹ 1,583.01 crore.

The expenditure was incurred by the government through the Central Bureau of Communication, Anurag Thakur said.

