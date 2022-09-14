New Delhi: The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has summoned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in prison.

This is the second time Nora will face the EOW officials as she was grilled earlier in September in the same case. Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner, Crime/EoW said that there's no direct connection between Nora and Fernandez in this case. He added that Nora will be further interrogated on Thursday as there are ''certain unanswered questions''.

"Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified," Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, another Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed for eight hours by the EOW officials.

Sharing details on Jacqueline Fernandez's interrogation, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said Fernandez was questioned about her alleged role in the Rs 200 crore scam and about the gifts she took from him among other issues.

The officer said Fernandez and Pinky Irani were confronted together. Yadav said. Pinky Irani allegedly introduced Fernandez to Chandrashekhar. The actor cooperated during the questioning and later had lunch, Yadav added.

"Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh was also called. We'll call both Jacqueline & Pinky again and accordingly, we'll proceed," Yadav added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet on August 17 and named Fernandez as an accused in the multi-crore scam. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.