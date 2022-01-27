RRB Protests: Students In Bihar Allegedly Set Train On Fire In Arrah

A passenger train was set on fire by job aspirants and students on Wednesday. As a large number of protesters were protesting in Patna, Arrah, and Buxar, the Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi express train was diverted towards Gaya to go to Deen Dayal Upadhyay and then further towards New Delhi.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has appealed to the students not to take such serious steps. He said, "I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them." He further stated, "An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to grievances."

The students and the job aspirants were protesting against a new notification issued by the Indian Railways which decided to hold an exam in two stages. Protestors claim that only examination was mentioned in the notification issued in 2019 and the second exam is unfair to those who have cleared the first stage, results for which have been released on January 1.

Due to the agitations in many parts, some of the trains have been cancelled and the list includes the Durg-Rajendra Nagar South Bihar Express, the Gaya-Jamalpur passenger, Gaya-Howrah Express, and Patna-Varanasi Express trains. Several other trains had to be diverted.

Railway Minister also added that "Chief Ministers are working sensitively and we are in touch with them. We urge candidates to put forth grievances formally."

