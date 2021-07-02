RRB Exam Calendar: Jobless Youth Create Memes

As the coronavirus situation in the country eases, several boards and institutions around the country are releasing new dates for previously postponed exams. Various businesses, government organisations, and recruiting firms are also starting the process of recruiting previously unfilled positions. Following this, a large number of unemployed individuals have taken to Twitter to urge that the railway recruitment exams, which had previously been halted, be resumed immediately.

The hashtag #RRB EXAM CALENDAR is now trending on Twitter. People are expressing their unhappiness with the exam postponement by creating memes about it. The authorities had previously announced the recruitment of 35,208 people under the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) category. 1.26 crore people have applied for these positions across the country As a result, the authorities have administered computer-based tests for 95 lakh applicants in instalments.

However, before the Corona cases spiked, the railway authorities had halted the recruitment process. Candidates, on the other hand, are now requesting that the exams be taken against because the number of corona cases is decreasing. Meanwhile, in 2019, an announcement was made to fill 1,03,769 positions across the country's railway zones. This exam had a large number of applicants. There were a total of 1,15,76,248 applicants.

The authorities, on the other hand, do not intend to hold the Group D test once the NTPC examinations are completed. However, the effect fell on Group D tests as the NTPC tests were postponed in the wake of the corona. With this, over a crore, unemployed individuals are waiting to know when the test will be held. They want the authorities to deal with it as soon as possible. They are requesting that the exam schedule be provided as quickly as possible.