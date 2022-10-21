NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rozgar Mela - a mega recruitment drive to provide employment to ten lakh personnel Saturday. The event will be launched through video conferencing and as part of the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75 thousand newly inducted appointees in the first tranche. This is considered to be a significant step by the Central government to provide job opportunities for the youth and ensure the welfare of citizens.

As per the directions of Prime Minister Modi, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a mission mode. The new recruits selected from across the country will join 38 Ministries and Departments Central of Government, at the Group A, B, and C levels as per reports in All India Radio.

The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS. These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies including UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

