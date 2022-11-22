Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Gives 71K Appointment Letters to Recruits, Congress Says Election Stunt

New Delhi: Under Rozgar Mela Initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on Tuesday. PM Modi spoke to the newly appointed youth via video conferencing.

These appointment letters are in addition to 75,000 job letters that were given by the Central government6 to the unemployed youth in the month of October. Tuesday’s appointment letters ensured the filling up of posts like teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts. The new appointees lauded the Prime Minister for organising the Rozgar Mela and helping them get employment.

Rozgar Mela is our endeavour to empower youth and make them the catalyst in national development. https://t.co/BKXBxO6NfX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2022

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Rozgar Mela Initiative is a significant step towards fulfilling Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Meanwhile, Congress criticised the Centre’s Rozgar Mela and dubbed it as a ‘election stunt.’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed 30 lakhs posts are vacant in various departments. The government ‘promised to give 2 crore jobs per year. 16 crore jobs were to be given in 8 years. Election Stunt only in thousands.’

“PM is distributing 71,000 job letters to 'mislead' the voters,” Kharge tweeted in a tweet in an apparent reference to the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

वोटरों को बरगलाने के लिए आज PM मोदी 71,000 नौकरी-पत्र बाँट रहें हैं। जिस सरकार में 30 लाख पद ख़ाली पड़ें हों, उसके लिए ये "ऊँट के मुँह में जीरे" के सामान है ! सालाना 2 करोड़ नौकरियाँ देने का वादा किया था ! 8 साल में नौकरियाँ देनी थी 16 करोड़, "चुनावी स्टंट" केवल हज़ारों में ! — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 22, 2022

