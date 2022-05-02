Rotten Shawarma Kills Schoolgirl in Kerala

Kasaragod: A 17-year-old student died and 18 others were ill after eating "rotten shawarma" at a food shop in Cheruvathur town in the Kasaragod district in Kerala.

"Devananda (deceased) was examined by a team of doctors, including a paediatrician, but she could not be saved. The remaining 18 students have been admitted to the hospital and are all in stable condition," Kasargod Medical Officer stated on Sunday.

Veena George, Kerala's Health Minister, has ordered an investigation into the incident and has requested a report from the authorities. Meanwhile, the shop where students ate that shawarma has been closed, and the cook has been arrested by the police.

"The store has been closed, and the cook has been arrested. Food poisoning might be the major cause of this. The Health Department is keeping an eye on the issue. A special investigation team has also been formed to look into the case, "M Rajagopalan, Trikaripur MLA, said. The MLA went on to say that the shawarma samples had also been sent for testing.