Rohtak Woman Escapes Scratchless After Getting Trapped Under Moving Train

A woman allegedly tried crossing the railway track by going under, when the train suddenly started to move. However, the lady escaped the danger by lying low on the track as the carriages passed above her. This incident took place in Rohtak district of Haryana and was witnessed by scores and captured on camera.

The goods train halted awaiting signal when the woman tried to cross over to the other side through underneath the train. She was trapped when the train suddenly started moving. The woman then lay motionless till the train passed even as anxious, helpless onlookers watched. A few could be heard asking her to remain still.

After the train passed, she was helped to her feet by people and she walked away, as captured by the video.