RITES, IIT-Delhi Sign MoU On Road Design & Safety Works

Gurugram: RITES Limited, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects.

Under this agreement, RITES and IIT-Delhi intend to bring in best practices by leveraging each other’s expertise and technologies to optimise operations and expand on a global level. The collaboration will not only create a platform to enhance capabilities for carrying out infrastructure projects, but also facilitate the exploring of consultancy opportunities arising at various govt, semi-govt, autonomous bodies or authorities, private entities, or multilateral-funding agencies.