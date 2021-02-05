Republic TV Reporter Vikas Sharma Passes Away, Condolences Pour In For Prime Show Anchor

Republic TV reporter and prime show anchor Vikas Sharma breathed his last on Thursday night . The sudden death of Vikas Sharma shook the entire nation. It is said that he died due to COVID-19 complications.

Condolence messages began pouring in immediately after the news of his demise. Here are the tweets.

Sad to know about the demise of well known anchor & a talented journalist #VikasSharma of @Republic_Bharat .

A great loss as a Super Talented, generous, hard working, unique personality, Hindi news most watched Anchor Vikas Sharma has left physical being.. 😞 Sir you will be missed especially your fans.. May your soul rest in Peace.. 💐💐

Vikas Sharma a very bright, hard working and loving human has left the physical being. Vikas rose to top on sheer hard work and will.. He had a unique style on @Republic_Bharat at 9 pm.. @VIKASSH1111 your friends and fans will miss you.. #RIPVikasSharma pic.twitter.com/jIdemFHKOf — Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) February 4, 2021

One of the most passionate news anchors of recent times, unique in style and courageous in his approach.

What a tragic loss.

Salute to vikas ji for his Fearless Journalism!!



It's a personal loss for each one of us. I am so heartbroken. 😭😭

