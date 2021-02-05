Republic TV Reporter Vikas Sharma Passes Away, Condolences Pour In For Prime Show Anchor
Republic TV reporter and prime show anchor Vikas Sharma breathed his last on Thursday night . The sudden death of Vikas Sharma shook the entire nation. It is said that he died due to COVID-19 complications.
Condolence messages began pouring in immediately after the news of his demise. Here are the tweets.
Sad to know about the demise of well known anchor & a talented journalist #VikasSharma of @Republic_Bharat .
My heartfelt condolences to the family for this great loss.
ॐ शान्ति ! #RIPVikasSharma pic.twitter.com/0D9wk1fD9a
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 4, 2021
A great loss as a Super Talented, generous, hard working, unique personality, Hindi news most watched Anchor Vikas Sharma has left physical being.. 😞 Sir you will be missed especially your fans.. May your soul rest in Peace.. 💐💐
Shocked. Great loss. #RIPVikasSharma Sir pic.twitter.com/s7qWGmeli3
— Alisha Nair (@Alisha_nair18) February 4, 2021
#RIPVikasSharma - shocked to hear about his untimely demise - May God grant his family strength RIP ॐ
— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 4, 2021
ॐ शांति shocking beyond words had an unique style will be remembered . #RIPVikasSharma 🙏 https://t.co/1OvjFTOHvv
— Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) February 5, 2021
OM SHANTI 🙏🏼 #RIPVikasSharma
— Dinesh Chaudhary MLA (@dineshbjp09) February 4, 2021
Vikas Sharma a very bright, hard working and loving human has left the physical being. Vikas rose to top on sheer hard work and will.. He had a unique style on @Republic_Bharat at 9 pm.. @VIKASSH1111 your friends and fans will miss you.. #RIPVikasSharma pic.twitter.com/jIdemFHKOf
— Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) February 4, 2021
One of the most passionate news anchors of recent times, unique in style and courageous in his approach.
What a tragic loss.
Rest in peace .#RIPVikasSharma
.@republic .@Republic_Bharat pic.twitter.com/IeBWmLyAOS
— Sanjay Raina (@sanjayraina) February 4, 2021
Salute to vikas ji for his Fearless Journalism!!
Om shanti #RIPVikasSharma
— Baby Kumari BJP (@babykumaribjp) February 4, 2021
#RIPVikasSharma
It's a personal loss for each one of us. I am so heartbroken. 😭😭
OM SHANTI .. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/bL8MhbDyig
— Verma Sudhanshu (@Sudhans91308938) February 4, 2021
I can't & will never come to terms with it . Vikas - self made ,Talent unlimited , humility unlimited . A class Anchor .A rising star & beyond .
Last but not the least a dear dear friend .
May God be with his family
Vikas has left a void .#RIPVikasSharma pic.twitter.com/1seUWFOrne
— Sakal Bhatt (@BhatSakal) February 4, 2021