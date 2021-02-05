Republic TV Reporter Vikas Sharma Passes Away, Condolences Pour In For Prime Show Anchor

Feb 05, 2021, 09:50 IST
- Sakshi Post

Republic TV reporter and prime show anchor Vikas Sharma breathed his last on Thursday night . The sudden death of Vikas Sharma shook the entire nation. It is said that he died due to COVID-19 complications.

Condolence messages began pouring in immediately after the news of his demise.  Here are the tweets.

