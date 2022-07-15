Ripudaman Singh Malik 1985 Air India Bombing Suspect, Shot Dead In Canada

Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted of murder and conspiracy charges in 2005 in connection with the 1985 Air India bombing case, was shot dead in Surrey in Canada’s British Columbia on Thursday morning. “The man was provided first aid by attending officers until emergency health services took over his care. The injured man succumbed to his injuries on scene,” the police later said in a statement.

According to the reports, Ripudaman Singh Malik was shot dead on Thursday morning by some unidentified people who came in the car. Later, they burnt the car. However, the exact reason for the suspected targeted killing is being investigated.

Ripudaman Singh Malik was allegedly connected to the terrorist group Babbar Khalsa, which was behind a number of attacks in Punjab. Talwinder Singh Parmar, Canadian-Sikh terrorist and religious extremist, the assumed planner of the Air India bombing, was also a close aide of Ripudaman Malik.

Malik, Inderjeet Singh Reyat, and Ajaib Singh Bagri were among the three main accused in the blast on board Air India Flight 182, Emperor Kanishka, a Boeing 747 aircraft that was on its way to Delhi from Montreal on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 on board.