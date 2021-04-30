Aaj Tak Dangal Anchor Rohit Sardana Passes Away

Apr 30, 2021, 15:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

Rohit Sardana, a popular television anchor, breathed his last on Friday. He reportedly died of a heart attack. The anchor also tested positive for Covid-19, just a week before his death. The death of Rohit Sardana came as a huge shock to the entire media community. He joined Aaj Tak in 2017 after he left Zee News. He was a senior journalist and was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award. He was one of the well-known faces and most popular Hindi anchors in India. He was the host of Dangal, a debate show on Aaj Tak.

PM Modi took to his Twitter and wrote, "Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind-hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti." Here is the tweet.

Condolences pour in from all the quarters. Here are the tweets.

