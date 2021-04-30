Aaj Tak Dangal Anchor Rohit Sardana Passes Away

Rohit Sardana, a popular television anchor, breathed his last on Friday. He reportedly died of a heart attack. The anchor also tested positive for Covid-19, just a week before his death. The death of Rohit Sardana came as a huge shock to the entire media community. He joined Aaj Tak in 2017 after he left Zee News. He was a senior journalist and was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award. He was one of the well-known faces and most popular Hindi anchors in India. He was the host of Dangal, a debate show on Aaj Tak.

PM Modi took to his Twitter and wrote, "Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind-hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti." Here is the tweet.

Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

Condolences pour in from all the quarters. Here are the tweets.

हिंदी मीडिया जगत में बहुत कम समय में अपनी बड़ी पहचान स्थापित करने वाले पत्रकार, रोहित सरदाना के निधन के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। वे बेहद प्रतिभाशाली और प्रभावी पत्रकार थे। उनके निधन से मीडिया जगत को बहुत बड़ी क्षति पहुँची है।उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of journalist & anchor Shri #RohitSardana. My deepest condolences with his family. Those who are writing negative about the late Rohit Sardana on this day, request you all to remove such tweet.

दो फूल सी बेटियां हैं,अनाथ हो गई 😢 pic.twitter.com/yKayQ1XvgP — Roshan Lal Bittu (@RoshanLalBittu) April 30, 2021

Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2021

It’s really shocking news about #RohitSardana sir

May his soul rest in peace 🙏! pic.twitter.com/PvkUwwgOhb — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) April 30, 2021

RIP #RohitSardana Ji ,Gone too soon . Om Shanti. 🙏🏻 — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) April 30, 2021

Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive & learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/Z0HBpJCn6w — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) April 30, 2021

#RohitSardana ji ki beti 🥺🥺🥺



Condolences to their family. Left us too soon BEST senior anchor. Ganesh Vidyarthi Purashkar awardee, u were just 40 😭 pic.twitter.com/MdQASDq3Fb — Twinkal Dewangan (@ImTwinkle7) April 30, 2021

#RohitSardana. The worst news so far is about a newsman himself 🙏 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 30, 2021

When he was alive, they constantly maligned and targetted him as 'godi media'. When he is gone, they are openly celebrating. Bloodsucking hounds!

Om shanti #RohitSardana — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 30, 2021

ABVP Delhi pays humble tributes to its former activist, an ace journalist and anchor, a vociferous advocate for the rights of the downtrodden and the deprived and a shining embodiment of speaking truth to power, Shri #RohitSardana Ji. May his soul attain Moksha.

ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/aKiadM84io — ABVP Delhi (@ABVPDelhi) April 30, 2021