RIP TikTok: Nia Sharma, Karanvir And Others Celebrate The Ban Of Chinese Apps

Jun 30, 2020, 13:00 IST
- Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: The Indian government has banned a total of 59 Chinese apps ensuring safe cyberspace in the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology released a list on Monday evening and the list has some big names like ByteDance's TikTok, Xiaomi's Mi Community, Tencent's WeChat, UC Browser, Club Factory, Shareit, YouCam, etc. The ban comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and China following deadly border clashes earlier this month that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. After this incident, many Indians have called for the boycott of Chinese goods. Now, the Chinese apps have been banned. Most of the celebrities took to their micro-blogging site and expressed their happiness over the ban of these Chinese apps.

Nia Sharma, an Indian Television actress to her micro-blogging site and wrote, "Thank you for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again!" Here is the tweet.

Here are some of the tweets made by a few celebrities like Karanvir, Kushal Tandon, etc. Just give a look at it.

Now, the hashtag #RIPTikTok is trending online. Most of the people and celebs got addicted to TikTok. During the coronavirus induced lockdown, the number of people following TikTok has increased. After the ban of Chinese Apps, the netizens are busy creating memes and jokes about the state of TikTok users at present. Here are some of the memes and jokes.

