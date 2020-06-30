HYDERABAD: The Indian government has banned a total of 59 Chinese apps ensuring safe cyberspace in the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology released a list on Monday evening and the list has some big names like ByteDance's TikTok, Xiaomi's Mi Community, Tencent's WeChat, UC Browser, Club Factory, Shareit, YouCam, etc. The ban comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and China following deadly border clashes earlier this month that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. After this incident, many Indians have called for the boycott of Chinese goods. Now, the Chinese apps have been banned. Most of the celebrities took to their micro-blogging site and expressed their happiness over the ban of these Chinese apps.

Nia Sharma, an Indian Television actress to her micro-blogging site and wrote, "Thank you for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again!" Here is the tweet.

Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again! 🙏 https://t.co/qYEYmOYaSv — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 29, 2020

Here are some of the tweets made by a few celebrities like Karanvir, Kushal Tandon, etc. Just give a look at it.

Happy with the step our government had taken....people wonder what they can do for their country? I'd say every bit counts, this is a good start.#DELETE #ChineseAppsBlocked pic.twitter.com/0iHMGz1yR2 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 29, 2020

Now, the hashtag #RIPTikTok is trending online. Most of the people and celebs got addicted to TikTok. During the coronavirus induced lockdown, the number of people following TikTok has increased. After the ban of Chinese Apps, the netizens are busy creating memes and jokes about the state of TikTok users at present. Here are some of the memes and jokes.

Meme material of the year 😅😅🤣

Kothe p raid pad gyii 🤣#RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/f99c8Pxffn — Prakash Thakur (@Prakash34573571) June 30, 2020

#RIPTiktok

After Tik tok Bann

Memers And Youtubers ... pic.twitter.com/JlB1do5DPd — Lovish Kamboj✨🇮🇳 (@Chota__Memer) June 30, 2020

Tiktok got banned by government of india

Tiktokers right now -#RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/FAexCWYe3Q — Sneha ♥️Solo Sidheart♥️ (@Real_sneha_) June 30, 2020